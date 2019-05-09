|
Marvin A. Berry age 59 of Muncie, IN passed on to life eternal on March 27, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Southside High School where he was a member of the Southside Rebels Basketball Team. In 1976 Marvin entered the US Air Force and served honorably for 20 years. For several years he was a member of the Presidential Airplane Security Team.
He is survived by his parents Walter L. Berry (stepmother (Ceola), his Mother Betty L. Abbott, wife Lesheila Berry, son LaBradford Berry, brothers Marq E. Berry and Michael W. Berry, sister Sharon C. Berry and step sister Develyn Watson. Also, one nephew Jay C. M. Berry and nieces Andrea Hayden and Sommer M. Berry and a host of family members and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Percy and Lizzie Berry and maternal grandparents Arthur and Clara Jones.
The Air Force honor guard and private military services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Marion National Cemetery at Marvin's request.
Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services, 900 E. Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019