Services
Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service
900 E Kirby Ave
Muncie, IN 47302
(765) 282-2651
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Berry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin A. Berry

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin A. Berry Obituary
Marvin A. Berry age 59 of Muncie, IN passed on to life eternal on March 27, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Muncie and graduated from Southside High School where he was a member of the Southside Rebels Basketball Team. In 1976 Marvin entered the US Air Force and served honorably for 20 years. For several years he was a member of the Presidential Airplane Security Team.

He is survived by his parents Walter L. Berry (stepmother (Ceola), his Mother Betty L. Abbott, wife Lesheila Berry, son LaBradford Berry, brothers Marq E. Berry and Michael W. Berry, sister Sharon C. Berry and step sister Develyn Watson. Also, one nephew Jay C. M. Berry and nieces Andrea Hayden and Sommer M. Berry and a host of family members and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Percy and Lizzie Berry and maternal grandparents Arthur and Clara Jones.

The Air Force honor guard and private military services will be Friday, May 10, 2019 in the Marion National Cemetery at Marvin's request.

Arrangements entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Services, 900 E. Kirby Ave, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now