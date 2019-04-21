Services
Grace Baptist Church
6401 W River Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Swartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin C. Swartz


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marvin C. Swartz Obituary
Marvin C. Swartz

Muncie - Marvin C. Swartz, 86, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born on June 6, 1932 in Montgomery County, Ohio, the son of Fred and Bertha (Schleintz) Swartz.

Marvin graduated from Newton High School in Ohio. He married Connie (Roby) Swartz on June 26, 1993 at her home in Muncie. Marvin enjoyed woodworking and was known for his doll furniture. He was also a member of Grace Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Connie Swartz; daughter, Jackie Roberts (husband, Chris); step-children, Dan, David, Dawn, and Diane; daughter-in-law, Mary; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Harriet Swartz, son, Doug Swartz, and two brothers, Don Swartz and Norman Swartz.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. A burial will take place at a later date in Covington, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 6401 W. River Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.