Marvin E. "Marty" Gray
1941 - 2020
Marvin "Marty" E. Gray

Muncie - Marvin "Marty" E. Gray, 78, of Muncie, IN passed away on September 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Marty was born in Indianapolis, IN to J. Don and Geraldine Gray on September 26, 1941. He graduated from Royerton High School in Muncie.

Marty proudly served his country when he was drafted into the Army. As a life-long resident of Muncie, he was co-owner of Bee Wick Candle Company, worked for Muncie Novelty and was a proud member of the Teamsters Union when he retired.

Marty is survived by his first wife Karon Zearbaugh Gray and their children Kimberly Gray Irish (Dave), Chris Gray (Shannan), Kari Gray Lynfoot (Bradley) and his wife of 36 years Cheryl Bennett Gray and her two children Teresa Brown Sunday (Derrell) and Jeff Brown as well as three grandchildren.

At his request services will not be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to ARF of Muncie https://munciearf.com/donate-arf/

Marty's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Senior Helpers, Becky Miller and her family for their continued love and support.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
