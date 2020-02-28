Resources
Muncie - Marvin Edward Smith, 61, resident of Muncie, passed away February 27, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born in Muncie, April 26, 1958, the son of Enos Edward Smith and Ynona Ellen Caudill Hammond.

He was a 1977 graduate of Muncie Southside High School and was a Press Operator for Container Corporation for many years. He was preceded in death by his father and step father, Arie Hammond.

He loved fishing and playing softball.

He is survived by a son: Bryan Smith (Katie) of Yorktown, step son: Joe Dee Cain (Amber) of South Carolina, brothers: Roy DeWayne Smith (Andrea), Hobert Smith (Melody), and Stephen Smith (Jane) all of Muncie, one uncle, Verlin Caudill, 3 grandchildren: Leaila, Faith, and Miah, nieces and nephews, Special Friend DeWayne James and special dogs. Also special thanks to IU Health Ball nurses: Brianna and Bethany

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 8212 South Walnut Street, Daleville with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Muncie.

Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to ARF of Muncie.

Online Condolences may be made to:www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
