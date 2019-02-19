|
Marvin Engelmann
Muncie - I was born in Flint, Michigan on 11/02/1937. We moved to Berea, Ohio in 1948. I started my schooling in Berea, in the 5th grade at Central Elementary School, in the 6th grade I attended the new Fairwood Elementary School. Then on to Berea High School, where I played Football and Baseball.
After graduation from Berea High School I attended General Motors Institute, now known as Kettering University. I met my wife Linda (Bowen) Engelmann in September of 1957 and we were married on April 25, 1959. We were blessed with 4 children, Colleen Wolowski (husband-Bruce), Muncie, Brian Engelmann (Companion-Angela), Muncie, Jeffery Engelmann and Brent Engelmann (wife-Kris), Yorktown. In time, Brian's family was blessed with Justin, Jessi and Rachael. Colleen's family was blessed with Benjamin and Jacob. Brent's family was blessed with Joshua, Jared and Autumn. We also added to our numbers when the great grandchildren came on the scene, Alexander, Payton, Mackenzye, Aubree, Logan, Alexis, Oliver, Molly and Maximus. I have 2 brothers, Robert Engelmann (wife-Sandra) and James Engelmann (wife-Judy), both of Davison, Michigan.
Along with my parents, my son Jeffery David Engelmann also preceded me in death in May of 2016.
I graduated from GMI in 1960 and started my Engineering Career at the Chevrolet Plant in Parma, Ohio at a whopping $600 a month. After rising thru the ranks as an Inspection Supervisor, Process Engineer, Machine Repair Supervisor, General Foreman of Production and Supervisor of Process Engineering I transferred to Chevrolet Plant in Muncie as the Superintendent of production, in 1974. While in Muncie my daughter started High School and our 3 sons followed her in graduating from Muncie Northside High School. While in Muncie I was the Plant Engineer and Superintendent of Manufacturing. In 1988 I transferred to Powertrain at the Flint, Michigan Plant and took a golden parachute retirement in June of 1992.
In 1993 We moved to Oscoda, Michigan, on the shoreline of Lake Huron where I hunted, fished, and enjoyed the clear water and glorious sunrises. I was also a member of the Gideons International and a member of the Grace Baptist Church of Muncie. In October of 2016 we moved back to Muncie, to be nearer to our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Grace Baptist Church located at 6401 River Road, Muncie, IN 47304 with Pastor Rory Bond officiating. Cremation is to follow. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Grace Baptist Church on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 11:00 until service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International P.O. Box 629 W Muncie, IN 47308.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Feb. 19, 2019