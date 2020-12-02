Marvin (Gene) Hinshaw
Winchester - Marvin (Gene) Hinshaw, 90, Winchester, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was born on May 13, 1930 in Winchester to Lester and Naomi (Ford) Hinshaw.
Gene married Nilah Feminore on January 8, 1949 and they were married for 45 years before she passed in 1994.
Gene retired from Anchor Glass after working there for over 30 years. After retirement, he continued to travel and consult on to how to make glass containers. He was a very valued 50-year member of the Winchester Masonic Lodge #56 F&AM. He was a member of the Moose Lodge of Winchester. Gene was an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekday matches with his friends. He was a long-time coon hunter and loved fishing anytime he got the chance, sharing his knowledge with his kids and grandkids. Gene was a huge basketball fan. IU was his college team, but Winchester Falcons and Driver Hawks were his favorite. He enjoyed watching the kids start out in basketball and would follow their school careers sometimes into their college years.
Gene is survived by his children, Michael (Peggy) Hinshaw, Craig (Denise) Hinshaw and Joni (Rick) Bates; his grandchildren, Craig (Kim) Hinshaw Jr., Dr. Nicole (Justin) Bonham, Brian (Brenda) Hinshaw, Amy (Mike) Carroll, Charles (Malene) Hinshaw, Melinda (Nathan) Peed, Christina (Aaron McCambridge) Casperson, Zachary Bates; his great grandchildren, Nicholus Hinshaw, Mackenzie Hinshaw, James Bonham, Jackson Bonham, Gage (Bayleigh) Hinshaw, Noah Hinshaw, Landen Hinshaw, Robert Carroll, Nilah Carroll, Lucy Carroll, Naomi Hinshaw, Sophia Hinshaw; two sisters, Shirley Ann Lewis and Norma (Bob) Rouch and one sister-in-law, Shirley Tharp as well as many other family members and friends.
He will be missed by his special friend, Pug Prescott who brought him great joy.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nilah, his brother Charles Hinshaw and his brother-in-law Dr. Dale Lewis.
Friends and family may gather to celebrate Gene's life from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at the Walker Funeral Home in Winchester. Masonic services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m.
There will be a private family graveside service on Friday at 1:00 p.m., at the Fountain Park Cemetery in Winchester.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
