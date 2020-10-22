1/1
Marvin Joseph Clevenger
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Marvin Joseph Clevenger

Muncie - Marvin Joseph Clevenger, 77, began his forever celebration with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, just 6 days after a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.

Marvin was an avid tennis player. He enjoyed golf, pickleball, and all other types of sports. He also enjoyed wintering in Florida. As an engineer, he was constantly building and fixing things. He and his wife attended LifePoint Church in Muncie and Happy Gospel Church in Bradenton, Florida. He graduated from Royerton High School and General Motors Institute. He retired as an engineer from Chevrolet.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Karen (Atkinson) Clevenger; children, Kelly Shields (Scott) of Jasper, Chad Clevenger, Hannah Villavert (Joel) of Honolulu, HI, and Sarah Richards of Nashville, TN; mother-in-law, Georgia Linn of Muncie; sister, Margaret Shrieve (Bill); sister-in-law, Lisa Cook (Ron); brother-in-law, Stan Atkinson (Tammy) of Franklin, WI; his cherished grandbabies, Mandi, from the University of Evansville and Makenzie and Katie Shields of Jasper; and his new fur baby, Lucie.

Marvin was preceded in death by his first wife, Madlyn and daughter, Kathy.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in LifePoint Church, 3100 E McGalliard Road, Muncie with funeral services immediately following at 1:00 pm, also in the church. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Eaton. Due to COVID, masks are required. Services will be live streamed through LifePoint Church Muncie Facebook page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Garden View Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
