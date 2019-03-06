Marvin Loveless



Hartford City - Marvin Loveless, 90, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Wesleyan Health and Rehab in Marion.



He was born on March 18, 1928 in Caintown, Kentucky, the son of Ottis and Nina Lee (Dye) Loveless and later served his country faithfully in The United States Army during the Korean War.



Marvin enjoyed family vacations to Myrtle Beach, working on his Wheelhorse Garden Tractors and camping. He was a member of Riverview United Baptist Church.



Survivors include his three children, Dewayne Loveless (wife, Norma), Janet Harding (husband, Glenn) and Roy Loveless (wife, Beth); four brothers, Curt Loveless (wife, Chris) of Nancy, Kentucky, Louie Loveless of Science Hill, Kentucky, Gale Loveless (wife, Bessie) and Dub Loveless (wife, Carol); a sister, Carrie Marnhout of Pine Knot, Kentucky; three sisters-in-law, Aline Loveless, Dean Loveless and Linda Loveless; also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-seven years, Geraldine Loveless; eight brothers, Dane Loveless, Doil Loveless, Arthur Loveless, Marion Loveless, James Loveless, Leon Loveless, Weldon Loveless, Howard Loveless; a sister, June (Loveless) Tarter; a sister-in-law, Doris Loveless; and his parents.



Services will be 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel with Pastor's Dewayne Loveless and Glenn Harding officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie with Military Rites by The United States Army and the Veterans of Delaware County.



Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday at the mortuary.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.