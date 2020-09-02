Marvin Luellen
Mooreland - Marvin Luellen, 95 passed away September 1, 2020 in the home that he and his wife, June, built on the farm in 1959.
He was born in Henry County to Iver and Bertha (Shinn) Luellen on June 16, 1925. He lived in the Mooreland area his entire life, attended Blountsville School and graduated from Mooreland High School in 1943. He married the former June Houser on July 10, 1948 and they had four children, 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
Marvin started farming on his own when he was still in high school and did not attend his graduation ceremony so he could finish his spring planting. While in high school Marvin participated on several ag judging teams which were coached by Doc Brinson and Marvin was the top individual in the state livestock contest. He was also a 10 year member of 4-H. Marvin played basketball for the Mooreland Bobcats. He farmed all his life except for a year during World War II when he owned and operated trucks for the government in Washington State and southern Indiana. While still farming, he co-owned the then D-X filling station and coal yard in Mooreland and worked there from 1946-1950 when he sold the station. During the 1960's he had a feeder pig business which was one of the largest in central Indiana. Marvin always found farming and trying other business ventures a challenge and he loved, in his words, "to see if he could make things go."
In 1972, with his wife and son, Randy, he incorporated the farm business as Luellen Farms, Inc. In 1991, the family started the Luellen LP Gas Service. Marvin always appreciated his employees and treated them well. He attributes the success of these businesses to family members and loyal employees, six employees who worked 20 + years and three employees who worked 40+ years.
He was a member of the Church of Christ more than 50 years and attended the Hagerstown New Testament Church of Christ.
Governor Bowen appointed Marvin as a Sagamore of the Wabash and he was selected to go on the People to People trip to Europe and Russia with the Governor and Mrs. Bowen. In 1982, the Wall Street Journal featured Marvin in a front-page story with his opinions on the impact of fair trade on farmers. He was a Kentucky Colonel, a member of the Mooreland Cemetery Board for more than 60 years, past member of the Mooreland Fair Board, and a charter member of the Blue River Optimist Club.
For several years he was on the Commodity Committee for Pro-Fac Cooperative of Brooks Foods in Mt. Summit. In 2001 he was awarded the Annual Hospitality Award by then Lt. Governor Kernan.
Marvin was on the Blue River Valley School Board during the building of the new Jr. Sr. High School that opened in the fall of 1968. He also served on the building corporation for the new Blue River elementary school. He was a former member of the Henry County Sheriff's Merit Board and the Henry County Tourism Commission.
Marvin and his wife, June, were members and a driving force behind the Wilbur Wright Birthplace Society and he was chairman of the board for several years. He served as chairman of the farm program for the Henry County Sesquicentennial. The Clinton administration appointed him to the Indiana State Farm Agency Committee, and he served on that committee for eight years.
In June 2005 he received a distinguished Hoosier Award from Governor Daniels. He was a member of the Indiana and National Farmers Union for over 50 years. He was a Mason for over sixty years and belonged to the Hagerstown Masonic Lodge. He also belonged to the Scottish Rite and Murat Shrine and was honored as a 50-year member in 2017.
Marvin will be missed by his four children: Randy (Jana) Luellen of Mooreland, Brenda (David) Day of Noblesville, Kerry (Pamela) Luellen of Apoka, FL, and Julie (Joe) Hale of Mooreland; his nine grandchildren: Amanda (Ted) Jester of New Castle, Ryan Luellen of Millville, Nathaniel (Erin) Day of Greenfield, Anna (Ryan) Dilger of Mahomet, IL, Eric (Amy) Day of Fishers, Jaron (Brooke) Hale of Hagerstown, Jay (Abby) Hale of Mooreland, Devon Luellen of Mission, Kansas and Emily Luellen of Dallas, Texas; his great-grandchildren: Wyatt and Cecily Jester, Mason, Sara, Daniel and Jasmine Luellen, Gavin Anderson, Thomas, Noah and Christian Day, Allie and Josh Dilger, Colby and Caleb Day, Owen and Ivy Hale and Jaxon, Jonah and Jace Hale and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joy June Luellen in 2015; his precious granddaughter, Jessica Joy Hale in 2002; and his brothers, Richard in 1978 and Harold in 1987.
So God Made A Farmer…….. and now God Has Called That Farmer Home.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Mooreland Cemetery with Rev. Roby Wood and Rev. Paul Gearhart officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 3 p.m. at the cemetery. The option of paying respects via "drive thru" will be available. Masonic rites will also be provided by the Hagerstown Masonic Lodge. Burial will follow at Mooreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the New Testament Church of Christ, 752 West Main Street, Hagerstown, IN 47346, the Wilbur Wright Birthplace, 1525 N. County Road 750 E., Hagerstown, IN 47346 or the Henry County Expo Center, 2221 N Memorial Dr, New Castle, IN 47362. Envelopes will be available also at the cemetery. Due to Covid-19 and the governor's mandate, face covering will be required. Condolences and memories of Marvin may be shared at www.hinsey-brown.com