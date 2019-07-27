Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Marvin Walling


1931 - 2019
Marvin Walling Obituary
Marvin Walling

Muncie - Marvin E. Walling Sr., went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday evening, July 23, 2019, at the Golden Living Center following an extended illness. He was born on January 17, 1931, in Muncie the son of James Walling and Ada L. Walling-Vorhees.

Marvin attended Muncie city schools and later married the love of his life, Violet (Lykins) Walling on January 6, 1951 in Muncie and she survives. Mr. Walling had worked for General Motors Corp for several years prior to his retirement, and was a member of the United Auto Workers Union. He attended the Pilgrim Holiness Church now known as the New Hope Pilgrim Holiness Church. Mr. Walling enjoyed fishing and making fishing lures on his lathe machine. Marvin treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 68 years, Violet, he is survived by 2 daughters, Linda Gonzales and Vicky Walling- Paine, both of Muncie; 1 son, Marvin E. Walling Jr. (wife-Lisa), Ft. Worth, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 2 Great, great grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 4 siblings.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor Tim Cole officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the New Hope Pilgrim Holiness Church 2720 Apache Pass, Muncie, IN 47302.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 27, 2019
