Mary Alane (Lasater) Lewis
Middletown, Ohio - Mary Alane (Lasater) Lewis, age 57, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born December 27, 1962 in Muncie, IN to Roy and Jane (Wingate) Lasater, Sr. She worked for American Mortgage Company for 10 years and Wells Fargo for 14 years in the mortgage department. Alane was very honored to be a kidney donor for her father. Alane is survived by her daughters; Courtney Redding, Ashley (Dale) Northrup; granddaughter, Kaylee Northrup all of Middletown, Ohio; mother, Jane Lasater of Albany, IN; sister, Melanie (Gary) Marshall of Muncie, IN; brother, Van Lasater of Albany, IN; aunt, Mary Wingate of Albany, IN; uncle, Gene (Carolyn) Lasater of Gaston, IN. She is preceded in death by her father, Roy Van Lasater, Sr. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to DeSoto United Methodist Church, 6309 North Co Rd., 500 E., Muncie, IN 47303 or Donate to Life, 701 East Byrd Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020