The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Mary Alice Huffman


1919 - 2019
Mary Alice Huffman Obituary
Mary Alice Huffman

Muncie - Mary Alice Huffman, 99, passed away after an extended stay at Signature Health Care of Muncie. Many thanks to the staff. Mary Alice and Charles (deceased) Huffman had owned and operated Huffman Chevrolet Sales in Selma for over 30 years. Mary Alice was active in the community and was a member for many years in Eastern Star, Selma Women's Club, Home Economics Club, American Legion's Women's Auxiliary unit, and High Street Methodist Church. Born and raised in DeSoto, Mary Alice graduated from Indiana business school. During her marriage to Charles, she lived in Liberal, KS, Enid, OK, Fort Wayne, IN, Selma and Muncie.

Mary Alice and Charles had 4 children, Stephen (deceased), Rodney, Paulette, and Barbara. She is survived by her children; their spouses (Stephany Huffman, Michael Lassiter); grandchildren (Heather Bright, Bridget Clark, Joshua Lassiter) and their respective families.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, or one hour prior to services on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240 or to the Parkinson's Awareness Association of East Central Indiana, P.O. Box 19575, Indianapolis, IN 46219.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019
