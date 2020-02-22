|
Mary Alma Jarnagin
Muncie - Mary Alma Jarnagin, 87, went to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital after a short illness. Mary was born on October 5, 1932, the daughter of Thomas and Elsie King.
Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Lora J. Davis; two brothers, Arthur G. King (wife, Ruth) and Robert A. King (wife, Judy); sister-in-law, Lillie King; sister-in-law, Darlene Mitchell (husband, Don); and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arthur "Bud" Davis; husband, Thomas Jarnagin; two brothers, Thomas King and Raymond King.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Brenton Hill presiding. Per Mary's wishes, there will be no calling or funeral.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Muncie South Foursquare Church, 3101 South Walnut Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020