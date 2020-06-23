Mary Ann (Jackson) Bantz



Hendersonville, TN - Mary Ann (Jackson) Bantz passed away at home in Hendersonville, TN June 4, 2020 from a prolonged illness.



She was best known around Albany, IN as "Ceramics by MaryAnn" and was a Eastern Star member of 50 years.



Her survivors are three children, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, along with other family members. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Strong Cemetery Albany, IN.









