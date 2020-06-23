Mary Ann (Jackson) Bantz
Hendersonville, TN - Mary Ann (Jackson) Bantz passed away at home in Hendersonville, TN June 4, 2020 from a prolonged illness.
She was best known around Albany, IN as "Ceramics by MaryAnn" and was a Eastern Star member of 50 years.
Her survivors are three children, 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, along with other family members. Her ashes will be laid to rest at Strong Cemetery Albany, IN.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.