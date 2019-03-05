|
|
Mary Ann Leeka
Saratoga - Mary Ann Leeka, 89, passed away Thursday February 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. A lifelong resident of Saratoga, she was born Nov. 21, 1929 to the late Ernest and Pearl Hawley Sipe.
Mary was a waitress; worked at Campbell's Soup Co.; was the Ward Township Clerk for the past 32 years; was president of the Ward Township Fire Department Ladies Aux; past member of Eagles lodge of Union City, IN. Mary also attended True Life Church in Greenville, Ohio.
Survivors include children, Claudia Graham of Parker City, IN, Kim (Milton) Howell of Texas, Mark (Teresa) Leeka of Winchester, IN; 6 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
She was preceded by her parents; husband of 51 years, Keith Leeka; a daughter, Susan Eastman Lynn; two son-in-laws, David Eastman and Steven Graham; granddaughter, Michelle Graham; great granddaughter, Sierra Fisher.
Visitation is 10 AM - 12 Noon Wednesday March 6, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services will follow at 12 Noon with the Rev. Chris Barhorst officiating. Burial will follow in the Saratoga Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Ward Township Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary or the Ward Township Volunteer Fire Dept. with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
An extended thanks to all the staff at St. Joseph's ICU burn unit for all their wonderful care for our mother.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 5, 2019