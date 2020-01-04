|
|
Mary Ann Spencer
Muncie - Mary Ann Spencer, 90, of Muncie, Indiana, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Brookside Haven in Muncie, Indiana.
Mary Ann was born in Muncie, Indiana, on Thursday, October 31, 1929, the daughter of Kenneth Futrell and Lois (George) Futrell. Mary Ann spent many years as a seamstress/tailor for local clothing shops in downtown Muncie. She loved bowling and was a part of the Tuesday Morning Trios at Liberty Bowl for twenty years. She also had a love for John Wayne and Elvis.
Survivors include three daughters, Madeline Crabb (husband, Chuck), Marsha Stewart (husband, William Sr.), and Mary Stilts; a sister, Penni Joy (husband, Clarence); grandchildren, Kelley Stewart, Christopher Cox, Laura Stilts, and Elizabeth Stilts; great-grandchildren, Danielle Stewart, Llana Cox, Lilly Cox, Jace Mandabach, Aaden Stilts, Sophia Stilts, and one great-grandchild on the way; great-great grandchildren, Paxtyn Bond and Novahlee Hays.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Spencer; her parents, Kenneth and Lois Futrell; and one great-grandchild, Logan Cox.
Private burial will be held for Mary Ann at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020