Muncie - Mary Anne Warfel, 79, went home to see Jesus Wednesday morning, March 13, 2019, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born in Muncie on December 19, 1939, the daughter of Charles William and Judith M. (Arnold) Warfel, graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957, and attended Ball State University.



Mary had been employed at Wertz Novelty, then was a cook at Eagles Aerie #231, and after her retirement was a care giver for her mother.



She was a member of Eagles Auxiliary #231, Hazelwood Christian Church, and a prayer group that met at her home. Mary was a handler and judge at dog shows. She was a giver of her time and expense for others.



Surviving are her twin sister, Judith Thomas, Muncie; three brothers, C.A. Bill Warfel (wife, Judith), Richmond, Paul L. Warfel (wife, Penny), Muncie, and Richard A. Warfel (wife, Karen), Muncie; an adopted daughter, Priya Sharma (husband, Raj), Modesto, CA and their children, Ashlie Brown, Poland and Arun Sharma, India; special friend, Sophia Williams; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Marjorie Rose Brown; and a brother-in-law, Howard L. Thomas.



Private graveside memorial services will be held at a later date in Beech Grove Cemetery for personal friends and family.



Memorials may be directed to Hazelwood Christian Church, 1400 W. University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 or The Muncie Mission, P.O. Box 2349, Muncie, IN 47307-0349.



The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements.