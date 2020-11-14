Mary Bittinger
Muncie - Mary Bittinger, 88, Muncie, passed away Friday morning, November 13, 2020.
She was born Sunday, March 27, 1932, in Cumberland, Maryland, the daughter of Francis Xavier and Mary Madeline (Stallings) Guenterberg. Mary was a member of the Eagles Lodge and the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed eating and hanging out at the 12th Street Café with friends. Mary liked to go golfing, dancing, working in her yard as well as camping and fishing at Prairie Creek Reservoir. She was a retired bookkeeper and had worked at Hiatt Printing.
Survivors include her cousin, Gemma Schade; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Bittinger; and her special friends, Kathie (husband, Randy) Nuckols.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Xavier and Mary Madeline (Stallings) Guenterberg; her husband, Herbert Bittinger; son, Herbert Bittinger; and a special friend, Don Bex.
Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 16, 2020, in the Elm Ridge Mausoleum South Chapel, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Mark Murphy officiating.
Family and friends may gather to visit at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the Elm Ridge Mausoleum South Chapel.
Elm Ridge Funeral Home has been entrusted with her arrangements.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Vincent Hospice, 2015 Jackson Street, Anderson, Indiana 46016.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
.