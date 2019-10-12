|
|
Mary Catherine Hoffman
Muncie - Mary Catherine Hoffman, 96, Morrisons Woods Health Campus, Muncie, IN, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Morrison Woods. She was born July 14, 1923 in Winamac, IN, the daughter of Harmon and Dessie (Neely) Hoffman.
Mary graduated in 1940 from Winamac High School and from Methodist School of Nursing in 1945 as an R.N. After working at Methodist Hospital for four years, she went to Johns Hopkins to do research before attending Case Western to take further training in anesthesiology. She worked as a staff anesthetist at John Hopkins hospital, 1949-1962 and as a nurse anesthetist in hospitals in Chicago, IL; Paris, IL; Danville, IN and retired in 1986 from Ball Memorial Hospital. Listed in Who's Who in American Women and Who's Who of America, she was a member of the AANA and BIPW. She was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Muncie.
She is survived by six nieces, Marilyn Carter, Lucerne, IN, Barbara (Jay) Daniel, St. Joseph, MI, Patricia Mangum, Lakeland, FL, Karen (Gary) Roberson, Rossville, IN, Sharon (Juan) Jimenez, Madrid, Spain, Roselyn Heims, Forest Lake, IL; five nephews, Robert (ZhongLian) Hoffman, Royal Center, IN, Joseph (Lynda) Hoffman, Plano, TX, Arthur Gene (Dianne) Hoffman, Mesa, AZ, Robert (Cynthia) Wheaton, Elkhart, IN, and Steve Heims, Plymouth, IN; and twenty-one great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Russel, Lester, James, Harold, and Merle, and sisters: Lois, Janet, and Pearl, nephew, Neil Hoffman and great-niece, Michelle Hoffman.
A Memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with Dr. Kristofer Holroyd officiating. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. with the service at 12:00 noon. Frain's Funeral Home in Winamac will provide the committal services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2801 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47304.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019