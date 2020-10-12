1/1
Mary Christian Goode
1926 - 2020
Mary Christian Goode

Redkey - Mary Christian Goode, 94, formerly of Redkey, IN, passed away at 1:15 AM, Monday, October 12th, 2020, peacefully at Signature Health Care in Bluffton, IN. Mary was born in Blackford County, IN, on February 22, 1926, a daughter of the late Leath Catherine (Landers) and George A. Rigby. She attended Jay Co. High School and was the widow of George Ray Goode. Mary was a devoted wife and mother who worked as a secretary and waitress to help provide for her family. She was kind hearted, very loving and a member of Redkey Nazarene Church. She enjoyed reading, gospel music and flowers. Mary is survived by; two step daughters; several grandchildren including grandson Eddie Rabon (wife Tina), granddaughter Christina Rabon, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a daughter Leath M. (Goode) Rabon, and a brother Willard Rigby. Friends are invited to call Friday, October 16th, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 PM with Pastor Rob Farris officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2:00 PM in Mooreland Cemetery, Mooreland, IN. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Redkey Nazarene Church. Please be assured that for your health and safety, all CDC, government, and local health department recommendations and guidelines are followed (facility maximum of people at one time up to social distancing allowance for square footage, masks are to be worn while in attendance, and hand sanitizer will be available, extra cleaning, and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
OCT
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
M J S Mortuaries
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mooreland Cemetery
