Mary E. Elwood
Hartford City - Mary E. Elwood, 94, passed away early Friday morning, October 25, 2019, at her home after an extended illness.
A native and life resident of Blackford County, she was one of two daughters born to Paul and Clara (Rains) Kerlin, was raised in the E.U.B. Church (now Trinity U.M.) and was a 1943 graduate of Hartford City High School. On November 24, 1946, she married Robert E. Elwood in Hartford City. His passing occurred January 9, 2015.
In addition to Trinity United Methodist Church, Mary belonged to the Christian Home Builders, AARP, the Blackford Senior Citizens Group and its Euchre club. She was an avid card player, belonging to three different Euchre clubs and also enjoyed fishing.
Mary had worked in the Parkside Elementary School cafeteria for many years and previously in the office at Overhead Door Corp., Hartford City.
Surviving family members include her daughter, Diana Seelig; son Ross (Cheryl) Elwood, all of Hartford City; grandson, Brian Seelig; granddaughters: Kerbi Davisson (Michael) and their daughter, Quinn; Kari Johnson (Stephen) and their children Kaymen, Shaylan & Brayden.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Seelig and her sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Bill Reed.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Lloyd Hall presiding. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery of Eaton, Indiana.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29 and an hour prior to the services on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Blackford County Animal Shelter 2524 N. 200 E., Hartford City, IN 47348.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at watersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019