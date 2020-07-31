Mary E. "Nan" Marshall



Mary passed away July 30, 2020 at home beside her adoring family after a brief illness. Resilient and compassionate until the end, Mary lived her life caring for her family and friends. She was born in Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High School. Mary worked 25 years in the Yorktown High School (YHS) cafeteria, seeing all of her grandchildren attend school before retiring in 2008. She was beloved by YHS students, faculty, and staff— who, like her grandkids, affectionately called her "Nan." She was an experienced baker, who perfected homemade desserts and shared them at every family gathering. Known for her love of coffee, mystery novels, and crossword puzzles, Mary was a hard person to beat at Scrabble.



Mary is survived by three daughters, Susie (Ron) Moore, Lisa (Bill) Adams, and Molly Clevenger of Muncie; eight grandchildren, Missy (Scott) Harrold, Eric Garrett, Amy Criswell of Muncie, Adam (Tracy Madsen) Moore of East Providence, RI, Abigail (Randy) Brownell of Grand Rapids, MI, Chase and Zac Clevenger of Golden, CO, and Emily Adams of Yorktown; eight great-grandchildren, Kassidy Garrett, Tyler and Lauren Criswell, Olivia Harrold of Muncie, Bayleigh Epperson of Yorktown, Harper and Tessa Brownell of Grand Rapids, and Miles Moore of East Providence; great-great-grandchild Kyler Mumpower of Muncie; brother Phil (Lois) Ellis of Daleville; and sister-in-law Millie Ellis of Pennville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews—who always loved Aunt Mary.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lorena Ellis; siblings, Betty Baker, Jane Overla, Bonnie (Bob, d.) Lacy, and Mick Ellis; daughter, Paula Garrett; and son, Michael Bicknell.



Nan cherished time with her family. From attending athletic events and plays, to hosting holidays, and opening her home to anyone in need, she unconditionally supported and protected her family. She has left a profound mark on all those she loved. Her remains will be placed next to her daughter, Paula Garrett, in Elm Ridge Cemetery, Muncie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Rescue Fund (ARF) of Muncie (1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303) in her name.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store