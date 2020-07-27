Mary E. Perdue
New Castle - Mary E. Perdue, 92, of New Castle and formerly of Muncie passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Heritage House in New Castle. She was born August 22, 1927 in Yorktown, Indiana, a daughter of the late Elihu S. and Josie (McKinley) Bricker.
Mary was a housewife and had worked in housekeeping at Ball State University for 22 years. She attended Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle in Muncie, but the last 12 years she was a member of Turning Point Life Center in New Castle, where she was affectionately known as "Grandma Mary" by everyone as she greeted each Sunday at the door.
Survivors include her husband, Porter Russell Perdue; sons, Alan (Lisa) Mansfield and Kevin (Vickie) Mansfield; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Wayne L. Mansfield; son, Daniel Mansfield; daughters, Susan Greer, Patty Kreager and eleven siblings.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle in Muncie with Pastor Matt Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Due to COVID 19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mary at www.hinsey-brown.com
.