1/1
Mary E. Perdue
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Perdue

New Castle - Mary E. Perdue, 92, of New Castle and formerly of Muncie passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at Heritage House in New Castle. She was born August 22, 1927 in Yorktown, Indiana, a daughter of the late Elihu S. and Josie (McKinley) Bricker.

Mary was a housewife and had worked in housekeeping at Ball State University for 22 years. She attended Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle in Muncie, but the last 12 years she was a member of Turning Point Life Center in New Castle, where she was affectionately known as "Grandma Mary" by everyone as she greeted each Sunday at the door.

Survivors include her husband, Porter Russell Perdue; sons, Alan (Lisa) Mansfield and Kevin (Vickie) Mansfield; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband, Wayne L. Mansfield; son, Daniel Mansfield; daughters, Susan Greer, Patty Kreager and eleven siblings.

Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Heritage Apostolic Tabernacle in Muncie with Pastor Matt Perdue officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Due to COVID 19 and the governor's mandate, face coverings will be required. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Mary at www.hinsey-brown.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinsey Brown Funeral Home
3406 S Memorial Dr
New Castle, IN 47362
(765) 529-7100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hinsey Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved