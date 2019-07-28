|
Mary Earlene Sipes
Daleville - Mary Earlene Sipes, 83, Daleville, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson following a brief illness.
She was born on March 20, 1936, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Earl Mullen and Mary (Adkins ) Mullen.
Mary and her husband were avid sports fans, and followed the Daleville Bronco's, Indiana University and NASCAR.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Philip) Horn, Edward (Mary) Sipes, Kathy Sipes (Jeff Finkbiner), Raymond Sipes, and Dean Sipes; two brothers, Tom and Mike Mullen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Edward E. Sipes and her parents; and a sister Margaret Powell.
Cremation was chosen and a service will be held at a later date.
