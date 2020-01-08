|
|
Mary Ella Walls
Muncie - Mary Ella Walls, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Muncie on February 8, 1940, the daughter of Anthony and Adeline (Vermillion) Todar.
A lifelong resident of Muncie, Mary Ella attended St. Lawrence Catholic School and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1958. She then graduated from Ball State University with her Bachelor and Masters degree in Elementary Education. Mary Ella retired from Muncie Community Schools after forty years of teaching at Lincoln and Southview schools.
She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Mary Ella was a very generous person and spent countless hours helping others. She was a member of Friendship Circle with St. Francis of Assisi and the Retired Teachers Association. Mary Ella also enjoyed playing bridge, euchre and other card games.
She is survived by her two sisters, Margaret Ann (Maggie) Fisher (husband, Danny) of Bonita Springs, Florida and Helen Ruhl of West Terre Haute; a nephew, Doug Dargo of Muncie; three nieces, Cindy Matthews (Shawn Kenny) of St. Augustine, Florida, Chris Garrett (husband, Darrin) of Gaston and Toni Bonee (Steve Mason) of Michigan City; also surviving are several great nieces and nephews.
Mary Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Walls; a son, Andrew Walls; a brother-in-law, Lynn Ruhl; and her parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Father David Hellmann officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Lawrence Catholic School, 2810 East 16th Street, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020