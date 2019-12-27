|
|
Mary Ellen Bolinger
Fishers - Mary Ellen Bolinger, 93, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 7, 1926 to Albert and Clara (Bevins) Myers in Camden, Ohio.
Mary Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Alden "Buck" Bolinger, and together they worked on the family farm. She also worked as a secretary for the Randolph County extension agents for over 25 years. After retirement, Mary Ellen and Alden moved to Florida where they lived for the next 22 years. Four years ago, Mary Ellen moved to Indiana to be closer to her daughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Judith (James) Stewart; son, Larry (Linda) Bolinger; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Hulen, Brian (Chrissy) Bolinger, and Krista Grabner; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alden Bolinger; and her sisters, Betty Cox and Phyllisann Royer.
Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Bryan Smith will officiate.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019