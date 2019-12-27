Services
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 842-5310
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes
12010 Allisonville Rd.
Fishers, IN 46038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Bolinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Bolinger


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Bolinger Obituary
Mary Ellen Bolinger

Fishers - Mary Ellen Bolinger, 93, of Fishers, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on March 7, 1926 to Albert and Clara (Bevins) Myers in Camden, Ohio.

Mary Ellen married her high school sweetheart, Alden "Buck" Bolinger, and together they worked on the family farm. She also worked as a secretary for the Randolph County extension agents for over 25 years. After retirement, Mary Ellen and Alden moved to Florida where they lived for the next 22 years. Four years ago, Mary Ellen moved to Indiana to be closer to her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith (James) Stewart; son, Larry (Linda) Bolinger; grandchildren, Lisa (Chris) Hulen, Brian (Chrissy) Bolinger, and Krista Grabner; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Alden Bolinger; and her sisters, Betty Cox and Phyllisann Royer.

Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Randall & Roberts Fishers Mortuary, 12010 Allisonville Road in Fishers, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Pastor Bryan Smith will officiate.

Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -