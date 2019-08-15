|
|
Mary Ellen Pratt
Union City - Mary Ellen Pratt, 90, passed away Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the Randolph Nursing Home in Winchester. She was born October 23, 1928 in Randolph County, IN daughter of the late Raymond and Estella Fields Byrum.
Mary was a member of the EUM Church, Union City Elks Lodge #1534 where she was part of the Cancer Dance Committee, an avid bowler, golfer, camper and traveler. She was always helping others and loved her family.
Survivors include her children, Wayne (Druzella) Pratt of Union City, IN, Steve (Rosemary) Pratt of Laguna Beach, CA, Michael (Doug) Pratt of Muncie, IN, Marcia (Ronnie) Holt of Union City, IN, Jim (Debbie) Pratt of Elkhart, IN; grandchildren, Lyle Yoder, Darin Pratt, Dana (Tommy) Wilson, Tracy Pratt, Jerod Pratt, Danett (Jason) Bloom, Emily Lynch, Ronnie (Casey) Holt, Tammy Patterson, Toni (Dustin) Reynolds, Alex (Delana) Pratt, Jimmy Pratt, Kathy (Tom) Normet, Bradley (Cassandra) Pratt; 31 great grandchildren; several great great grandchildren.
Preceded by her parents; husband, Cloyce Pratt "2008;" a son, Gary Pratt "1966;" a grandson, Chris Pratt "2012;" and a sister, Geraldine Woods.
Visitation is 9:30-11:30 AM Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc., 400 W. Deerfield Rd., Union City, IN. Services are 11:30 AM Saturday also at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Union City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Elks Cancer Fund with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 15, 2019