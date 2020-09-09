1/1
Mary Friel
1924 - 2020
Mary Friel

Muncie - Mary Eleanor Friel, 96, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehab.

She was born February 6, 1924 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Hobert and Anna Wolfe. She was a 1942 graduate of Muncie Central High School and spent her entire life in the Muncie area.

She was formerly employed at Warner Gear and retired from Prestige Portraits.

Eleanor was a member of High Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Friel, who passed away in 1998; brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Kathleen Wolfe; brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Martha Wolfe, and her good friend, Paul Edwards.

Private graveside services will be held in Beech Grove Cemetery.

There will be no calling hours. Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice.

Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center is entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.parsonmortuary.com.






Published in The Star Press from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
