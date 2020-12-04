1/1
Mary Grubb
1993 - 2020
{ "" }
Gaston - Funeral services celebrating the life of Mary Ann Grubb of Gaskin, Indiana will be held, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 South Burlington Drive Muncie, Indiana at 3:30 pm. Officiating will be Rev. Ron Ross. Interment will follow in the Matthews Cemetery Matthews, Indiana, under the direction of Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center.

Family will receive friends for visitation Sunday, December 06, 2020 from 2:00 pm until service time at Glad Tidings Church.

Mary loved her daughter Lily and loved to spend every moment with her, she loved to do hair she went to beauty school to become a beautician that was her passion and she loved helping everyone that she could, crocheting was her hobby and made many things in her spare time, having fun and enjoying life is what she believed in.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, and one aunt.

Those left to cherish her memories include, daughter, Lily, father, Alfred Grubb, mother, Bobbi Byrum Grubb, sister, Heather Michael husband John, brother, Christopher Grubb wife Breann Lynn, brother, Brock Grubb, sister Alycia Grubb, a special friend Jessica Holt husband Austin, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial may be made to family to off set funeral cost.








Published in The Star Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
