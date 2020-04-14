|
|
Mary Hardin
Muncie - Mary Martha Hardin, 87, passed away on April 13, 2020 at her residence. She was born April 4, 1933 in Stanford, Kentucky and was the daughter of Issac and Marie (Scharbrough) Nunley. Mary was a loving wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma and great-great-grandma. She loved fishing, going rummaging and playing bingo. She worked at Ball Corp. for over 35 years before retiring to spend more time with her family.
Mary is survived by Carla (Robert) Ingram, Rex Kreager, Steven (Connie) Hardin and 19 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great-grandchildren; Sisters, Alta (Clifford) Kalley and Christine Nunley; Brother, Harland (Ruth) Merchant; and nieces and nephews also survive.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father; Husbands, Carl and James; Sisters, Mildred Rhodes, Junda West and Leanna Nunley; Brothers, Arthur Edmund, Raymond Nunley; Grandma Moore; Daughters, Stella Haste, Sharon Kim, Terri Lassiter; Son, Jack Hardin; Grandson, Ryan Haste; Great-grandchildren, Jalynn Harmon and Skylar Haste.
There will be private family services for Mary entrusted to Parson Mortuary. Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020