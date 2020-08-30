1/
Mary Helen Marconnit
Mary Helen Marconnit

Mary Helen Marconnit went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2020 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana.

Mary was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, with her twin brother, John, on December 8th, 1954, to Lois and George Marconnit.

Mary resided most of her adult life in Vincennes, Indiana, under the care of KCARC (Knox County Arc). She had a wonderful group of friends and support staff who went above and beyond in caring for her. Mary had a heart of gold and had a smile that would melt your heart. She had quite the sense of humor and sass that kept everyone on their toes. Mary loved her great niece and nephew and talked of them often with staff and friends.

Survivors include her twin brother, Dr. John Marconnit (wife, Lynn), of Gaylord, Michigan, her nephew, Aaron Marconnit (wife, Devonne), and Aaron and Devonne's children, Lydia and Elliott.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George and Lois Marconnit of Muncie, Indiana, and her brother, George Marconnit II, and her sister, Valerie Sue Marconnit.

Because of Covid-19, there will be no visitation or service for Mary at this time. Please send any donations or memorials to KCARC Baker Center, 2900 E. Arc Ave., Vincennes, IN 47591.




Published in The Star Press from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
