Mary Helen Marconnit went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2020 at St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana. Mary was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa with her twin brother, John, on December 8th, 1954, to Lois and George Marconnit.



Mary resided most of her adult life in Vincennes, Indiana, under the care of KCARC (Knox County Arc). She had a wonderful group of friends and support staff who went above and beyond in caring for her. Mary had a heart of gold and had a smile that would melt your heart. She had quite the sense of humor and sass that kept everyone on their toes. Mary loved her great niece and nephew and talked of them often with staff and friends.



Survivors include her twin brother, Dr. John Marconnit and his wife, Lynn of Gaylord, Michigan, her nephew, Aaron Marconnit and his wife, Devonne, and Aaron and Devonne's children, Lydia and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. George and Lois Marconnit of Muncie, Indiana, her brother George Marconnit II, and her sister, Valerie Sue Marconnit.



Because of Covid-19, there will be no visitation or service for Mary at this time. Mary will be laid to rest in Beech Grove Cemetery in Muncie, IN next to her parents. Please send any donations or memorials to KCARC Baker Center, 2900 E. Arc Ave., Vincennes, IN 47591. Goodwin-Sievers Funeral Home, Vincennes, IN is honored to assist the Marconnit family with arrangements.









