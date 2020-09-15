1/1
Mary "Chris" (Gastineau) Holliday
Muncie - Mary "Chris" (Gastineau) Holliday, 82, passed away on the evening of Sunday, September 13, 2020 at home.

She was born on December 25, 1937 in Somerset, Kentucky, the daughter of Lester and Hazel (Bonefacius) Gastineau and attended Stoney Creek High School.

Chris was a devoted wife and mother of three children.

Survivors include her three children, Mary Holliday of Muncie, Robert "Bob" Holliday (Betty) of San Antonio, Texas and Marcia Hinds (Kim) of Muncie; six grandchildren, Mary "Christi" Brooks of Sheridan, Dave Gable of Danville, Kristen Bouchard of Floresville, Texas, James Edmonds of Muncie, Jennifer Edmonds of Warsaw, and Evelyn Hinds of Muncie; four great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Goldie Almeda Lennington; a brother, Roger Lee Gastineau; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" J. Holliday; three sisters, Louise Hammer, Sara Francis Crisp and Marjorie Sue Graham; two brothers, Charles Gastineau and Ray Gastineau; along with her parents.

At her request, services will not be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
