Mary Hollingsworth
Muncie - Mary E. Hollingsworth, "Hollywood", age 67, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer this past year. She was born and raised in Winchester, Indiana and graduated from Winchester High School, Class of 1971. She was a proud graduate of Indiana University with certifications in Public Health and Public Management in addition to her bachelor's degree. She also received a degree of Veterinary Technology from Purdue University working with Dr. Howell and Dr. Welbourne for many years.
Mary is preceded in death by her mother, Miriam "Jean" Hollingsworth, and father, Elvin "Al" Hollingsworth. She is survived by her wife, Penny York of Muncie, daughter, Laura Brant and 2 granddaughters, Aurora and Alexis, grandson, Auston of Muncie, two brothers, Mark (Debbie) Hollingsworth of Winchester, Garry Hollingsworth of Wolcott, and sister, Gayle (Steven) Fahl of Lynn, several nieces and nephews, and many dear and close friends from Supper Club.
After working 40 years for the State of Indiana, Mary retired from the Department of Environmental Management, as Branch Chief of Drinking Water, in 2018. In recent years, she also worked with Indiana Rural Water Association and Rural Community Assistance Program. Mary had a great passion for her work striving to make a difference in the field of public health safety and the environment.
Anyone who knew "Hollywood," knew her love for the IU Hoosiers, Colts, and Indiana Fever. She was a runner, proudly running in 17 Indy 500 Mini Marathons. She played on several local softball teams over the years, including Leo's Court. Whether at work or play, Mary's dedication to friends and family, and her enthusiastic and humorous personality will be sorely missed by all.
The family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to IU Hospital Hospice Team, especially Nurses Karissa and Jamie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Shirley Franck Perseverance Scholarship Fund in care of the Portland Foundation, 107 S. Meridian St., Portland, IN 47371 or the Wounded Warriors
Project.
Services will be handled by Walker Funeral Home with Viewing and Celebration of Life to be held at Towne Square Community Center in Winchester on Monday, October 19th from 3 to 6 with Celebration of Life service at 6 pm conducted by Pastor Melissa Kleinschmidt. Burial will be at Fountain Park Cemetery at a later date.
The family asks that COVID protocols and guidelines be followed asking that masks be worn while inside along with the use of hand sanitizers and social distancing please.
Walker Funeral Home in Winchester is entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerswinchester.com
