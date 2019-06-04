Mary "Ann" Horsley Carter



Muncie - Age 72, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, at her residence.



She was born on August 2, 1946 in Spiceland the daughter of Wilford and Marjorie (Dillon) Sorrell and graduated from Spiceland High School.



Ann was employed for the City of Muncie for several years.



She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed crafting and going to flea markets.



Surviving are her husband of twenty years, Dave Horsley; her loving son, Jamie Carter (wife, Paola); her granddaughter, Emma Carter; her step-daughter, Rosanna Wren (companion, Clint Vickers); step-grandchildren, Veronica, Kingston, and Marley; two brothers, Wilford Allan Sorrell (wife, Sandi) and John Sorrell; her sister, Jean Upchurch; and several nieces, nephews, and online friends she considered family.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Gary Carter.



Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Private graveside services will be held later per her request.



Rejoice in the fact that Ann had a wonderful life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .



Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com