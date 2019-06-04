Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Horsley "Ann" Carter


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Horsley "Ann" Carter Obituary
Mary "Ann" Horsley Carter

Muncie - Age 72, passed away Sunday afternoon, June 2, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on August 2, 1946 in Spiceland the daughter of Wilford and Marjorie (Dillon) Sorrell and graduated from Spiceland High School.

Ann was employed for the City of Muncie for several years.

She was an avid animal lover and enjoyed crafting and going to flea markets.

Surviving are her husband of twenty years, Dave Horsley; her loving son, Jamie Carter (wife, Paola); her granddaughter, Emma Carter; her step-daughter, Rosanna Wren (companion, Clint Vickers); step-grandchildren, Veronica, Kingston, and Marley; two brothers, Wilford Allan Sorrell (wife, Sandi) and John Sorrell; her sister, Jean Upchurch; and several nieces, nephews, and online friends she considered family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her first husband, Gary Carter.

Friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Private graveside services will be held later per her request.

Rejoice in the fact that Ann had a wonderful life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now