Services
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Murray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary I. Murray


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary I. Murray Obituary
Mary I. Murray

Anderson - Mary I. Murray, 72, of Anderson, died February 13, 2020 at Countryside Manor.

She was born March 8, 1947 in Indianapolis, the daughter Charles W. and Mary (Bruhn) Anderson. She was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She won a first place at the State Fair for the Wedding Gown division. She volunteered at the Paramount as a seamstress for various performers. She sewed for the Anderson High School Band and also made several of the Indian Maiden costumes. She was an AHS Band Booster.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Michael D. Murray; two daughters, Jillanne (Gary) Heywood of Portland, Maine and Amanda (Rob) Snyder of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Alexsa (Franklin) Johnson, Kelsey Briggs, Bridget Bireley, Charles Bireley and Tiernan Snyder; three great grandchildren, Gwen Fowler, Lucy Briggs, Frankie Johnson; sister, Susan Schaub; a niece and a nephew from Anderson and several relatives from Ohio and Illinois.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Charles W. Anderson, uncle William Bruhn; mother-in-law, Stella Murray and brother-in-law, Bob Schaub.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to Easter Seals, St. Jude's Hospital, Riley Hospital or the March of Dimes.

Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -