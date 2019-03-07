Mary Jane Conner



Muncie - Mary Jane Conner, 62, passed away after an extended illness on Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.



She was born on October 7, 1956 in Muncie, the daughter of Charles A. and Allene (Duzan) Cline and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1975.



Mary worked in Food Service at Ball State University for 20 years prior to her retirement.



She enjoyed baking, especially fudge and spending time with her grandchildren.



Surviving are her husband of 37 years, Jerry E. Conner of Muncie; her mother, Allene Cline of Muncie; her twin-sons, Matthew Trey Connner and Kyle Steffan Conner, both of Muncie; one daughter, Sarah Kristen Rowlee (husband, Michael) of Muncie; three grandchildren, Hunter Lee Rowlee, Jordan Tyler Rowlee and Austin Michael Rowlee; one brother, Michael Cline (wife, Betty) of Muncie; three sisters, Connie Reynolds (husband, Arnold) of Greenwood, Barbara Locke of Muncie and Kathy Cline of Muncie; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father; two infant children, Zachary Tyler Conner and Aaron Morgan Conner; and one brother-in-law, Randy Locke.



Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday or one hour prior to services on Saturday.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to Cancer Services of East Central Indiana (Little Red Door), 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences to the family may be directed to www.meeksmortuary.com.