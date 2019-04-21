Mary Jane Upchurch



Muncie - Mary Jane Upchurch, 84, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at home.



She was born in Pennville on August 3, 1934, the daughter of Preston and Vada Leamon and graduated from Royerton High School.



Mary Jane worked at the license bureau for many years and was very active at Delaware County Republican Headquarters. She was a faithful member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church where she remained very active. Mrs. Upchurch was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the Cincinnati Reds. She also enjoyed cooking, sewing and knitting.



Survivors include her two sons, Bruce Upchurch (Beth Sorbara) of Naples, Florida and Brian Upchurch (wife, Amy) of Indianapolis; four grandchildren, Chelsea Upchurch, Stephanie Renner, Brandon Upchurch and Allison Upchurch; also surviving are several nieces and nephews, including Carol Wright, Shari Gelsone, and Barb Sheets.



She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Joseph R. Upchurch on April 3; two sisters, Barbara Souza and Janice Nelson; two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Leamon; and her parents.



Services will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Pennville, Indiana.



Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 2700 West Moore Road, Muncie, Indiana 47304.



Published in The Star Press on Apr. 21, 2019