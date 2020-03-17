|
Mary Jane (Vogelgesang) Voyles
Fishers - Mary Jane (Vogelgesang) Voyles, age 100, of Fishers, Indiana passed away on Saturday March 14, 2020. Mary was born on October 4, 1919 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Omer and Florence Vogelgesang. Mary Jane married Charles Voyles on December 18, 1941.
Mary was a previous member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Most recently, she was a member of St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Fishers. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and crocheting. She loved Christmas and she also loved to entertain! Mary was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary is survived by her children, Chuck Voyles (Kathy), Judy Quinn (Mike) and Deborah Griner (Stan); sister, Patty Vogelgesang; 8 grandchildren; and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Voyles; parents, Omer Anthony Vogelgesang Sr. and Mary "Florence" Vogelgesang; and brother, Omer Anthony "Shorty" Vogelgesang Jr.
A private visitation for Mary will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Entombment will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Louis de Montfort Food Pantry, 11441 Hague Road, Fishers, Indiana 46038.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020