Mary Jean Bradfield Purkiser Harnish
Muncie - Mary Jean Bradfield Purkiser Harnish, 92, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence. Mary Jean was born on August 10, 1927 to Chester and Marie Brinkmeyer in Evansville, Indiana. Mary worked at Stuby Tire in Muncie before moving to Mission, Texas in 1983 with her husband Byrl Harnish. She was a member of Women of the Moose while in Muncie and loved to sew. Mary and Byrl square danced in Texas and she made all of her dresses.
Mary is survived by her children, Gary Bradfield (Joyce) of Evansville, Karen Moore (Gene) of Yorktown, Gloria Frasier (James) of Fishers, Bill Bradfield (Sherri) of Evansville, Chuck Purkiser of St. Petersburg, FL, and Robin Mancill (Mitch) of Holiday, FL. She is also survived by brothers, Robert Brinkmeyer (Lynn) and James Brinkmeyer, both of Evansville. Additionally, surviving are sixteen grandchildren and twenty-two great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband Byrl Harnish, and granddaughter Mindy Frasier. There will be no visitation or service at this time. A celebration of life for Mary will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to Bonnie and her staff at American Heritage Partners Assisted Living and to the nurses and aide at Premier Hospice for their wonderful care and love given to Mary.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020