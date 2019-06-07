|
|
Mary Jean Brann
Muncie - Mary Jean Brann, 80, passed into heaven Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Heritage Center in Evansville, IN. She was born on September 17, 1938 to the late Chester and Thelma (Poore) Wyrick in Muncie.
Mary Jean graduated from DeSoto High School in 1956. After high school she went to work as a bank teller at American National Bank until the early eighties. She enjoyed feeding and watching birds, quilting and cooking. Most of all she enjoyed spending time in Fort Myers Beach with her husband. She was an avid Indiana Pacers fan and loved Elvis Presley.
Mary Jean is survived by her sons: Kevin (Kimberly) Licht of Evansville and Kris Licht of Lake Stevens, WA; granddaughters: Alyssa (Eddie) Licht-Barajas and Lindsay Licht; great-grandchildren: Julian Barajas and Eliana Barajas; sister, Barbara (Charles) Craig; brother, Stan Wyrick; and stepchildren: Camby Ferdon, Scott Brann, Tom (Connie) Kellum, and Jane (Daniel) Donohue.
In addition to her parents, Mary Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Richard C. Brann.
At the request of Mary Jean, her services will be held privately for her family. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Garden View Funeral Home. Services will be held at Eden Church of Christ with Pastor Tammy Hallam officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Animal Rescue Fund at 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47304.
Condolences may be made online at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 7, 2019