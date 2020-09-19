1/1
Mary Jean Jeffers
1930 - 2020
Mary Jean Jeffers

Albany - Mary Jean Jeffers, age 90, Albany, died Friday September 18, 2020 at Parker Health & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Randolph County on July 13, 1930, she moved to DeSoto at age 15 and graduated from DeSoto High School with the class of 1948. Mary lived in Florida from 1981-2004; during that time, she was a bank teller until retiring in 1992. She also worked at First Merchants Bank, Muncie, and several years ago was a nurse's aid at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was a devoted Christian and enjoyed her church family at Albany Christian Church where she was a member. Mary loved attending events that her kids or grandkids were involved with and being in the company of her 2 beloved cats, Sadie and Smokie.

Survivors include a son: Michael Dalton (wife: Valerie), Muncie; 2 daughters: Debbie Alexander (husband: Roger), Albany, and Pam Clevenger (husband: Jerry), DeSoto; brother: Jim Cougill (wife: Norma), Muncie; sister: Carol Golliher, Albany; step-son: Duane Jeffers, FL; 2 step-daughters: Connie Jean Swartwood, FL, and Janelle McKenna, FL; 10 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, 4 nieces, and a nephew.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Harland E. Jeffers, who died in 2014; her parents, Virgil & Mary (Bailey) Cougill, are also deceased.

Services will be 3 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery, DeSoto.

Visiting hours are Monday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN 46952; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






Published in The Star Press from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
SEP
21
Service
03:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
