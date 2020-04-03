Services
Moster Mortuary
334 N Main
Rushville, IN 46173
(765) 932-3914
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lovett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Jo Lovett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Jo Lovett Obituary
Mary Jo Lovett

Rush County - Mary Jo Lovett, 70 of Rush County, passed away on April 2, 2020 in Rush County. She was born on December 28, 1949 in New Castle, IN to Alton and Lucretia (Oldham) Gordon. Mary Jo was a 1968 graduate of Rushville High School and a 1972 graduate of Indiana University where she received her Bachelor's Degree in Physical Therapy. She married James R. Lovett on June 9, 1979 and he survives. Mary Jo is a member of Raleigh Christian Church. She enjoyed time spent with her family, and most of all her grandchildren. Mary Jo loved horses, traveling, and working as a Physical Therapist which she did for over 42 years. She began her career at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, IN from 1972-1979. She then moved to Bangor, Maine where she worked at the Elizabeth Levinson Center. She returned to Indiana and began working for East Central Special Services from 1980-1991. Mary Jo finished her career at Ball Memorial Pediatric Rehab from 1991-2014.

In addition to her husband, James, she is survived by her sons, Benjamin (Debbie Kuhn) Lovett of Fishers, IN and Zachary (Kendra McClure) Lovett of Fishers, IN; and sister, Ruth (Tom) Armstrong of Indianapolis, IN. She will be missed by her 7 grandchildren, Olivia Lovett, Alaina Lovett, Shay Lovett, Myles Lovett, Landen McClure, Elijah McClure, and Bryce DeLong.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Betty Foley.

Graveside Services will be private at Raleigh Cemetery, with Pastor Tony Augsburger presiding. Memorial contributions may be made to Raleigh Christian Church or Community North Cancer Center in Indianapolis. Moster Mortuary has been entrusted with Mary Jo's services.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -