|
|
Mary K. Armington
- - Mary K. Armington (Giles) passed away March 13, 2019, with family at her side. Mary graduated from Muncie Central Senior High School in 1954 and Ball State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1959. She married James H. Armington of Warsaw, Indiana, in 1959.
Mary loved to laugh and delighted in time with friends and family, especially her four grandchildren. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and a long-time member of Beta Beta Latreian. Mary was an avid reader, served as a volunteer reading tutor and with Central Indiana Meals on Wheels, and she loved crossword puzzles.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; and by her brother, Robert Giles. She will be missed by her daughters Katherine A. Armington, Janie (Tim) Saunders, Diana (Tim) Barnes and grandchildren Shelby and CJ Saunders, and Allison and Emily Barnes.
A memorial celebration will be held this spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hamilton East Public Library or the , c/o Diana Barnes, 9951 Woodlands Drive, Fishers, IN 46037.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019