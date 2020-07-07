Mary Katherine Shafer
Muncie - Mary Katherine Shafer, 90, passed away on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on August 29, 1929 in Muncie, the daughter of Floyd E. and LeVara F. (Mott) Wade and graduated from Burris High School. On September 21, 1946 in Muncie, she married Donald Paul Shafer.
Mary worked alongside her husband at their business Westside Tool and Die, Inc. as a bookkeeper and later worked for Winchester Alarm and McGuff Roofing. She was a lifelong resident of Muncie and a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church,
She enjoyed sewing, was an excellent seamstress and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving are her twin daughters, Jane Sloan (husband, Dennis) and Janice Watts (husband, John), daughter, Jo Ann McCowan (husband, John) and one son, Thomas M. Shafer; fifteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren, with 3 more on the way; one brother, Destel O. Hammond, Jr. and a number of step-sisters and step-brothers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 46 years, Donald Paul Shafer on January 15, 1993; and one granddaughter, Mary Anne Sloan.
Private family Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church and burial will be next to her husband in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements
