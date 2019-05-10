|
|
Mary Kay Harting, age 77 of Elwood, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2019 at Crown Pointe Assisted Living in Anderson following health challenges. She was born February 4, 1942 in Marion, the daughter of Avon and Catherine (Esler) Butler. Mary Kay was a 1960 graduate of Alexandria High School, and she later married the love of her life, Merle K. Harting, on November 10, 1961. They spent more than 55 years of marriage together until his passing in 2017. Mary Kay worked as an office assistant for Family Practice & Associates in Elwood for 20 years until she retired in 2009. She was also a farm wife and a homemaker all of her life. She attended Nazarene Churches in Marion and Anderson throughout her life. Mary Kay survived cancer over 27 years ago. She helped Merle with everything - plowing the fields, working in the wood shop, and caring for their family. Mary Kay was a fan of many sports, especially the Indianapolis Colts, I.U., and the Indiana Pacers. She especially enjoyed lunches each month with all her high school friends who were called the "Lunch Bunch". More than anything, Mary Kay loved her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her "Memaw".
Mary Kay's family includes 2 daughters, Lisa (Pete) Letsinger of Albany and Terena (Jim) Pulley of Fairmount; brother, Bill (Dorothy) Brock of Arizona; 4 grandchildren, Kyle (Mollie) Pulley of Tipton, Lauren (David) Wilson of Australia, Kerri (Matt) Gilman of Alexandria, and Ashton (Phil) Ortman of Greenfield; 5 great-grandchildren, Major Pulley, Nolan Wilson, Natalie Wilson, Callie Gilman, and Myles Ortman, and one expected in September of 2019; 2 brothers-in-law, Larry (Lois) Harting of Yorktown and David (Louise) Harting of Gaston; and several nieces and nephews. Mary Kay was preceded in death by both her parents and her husband, Merle Harting in 2017.
A funeral service celebrating Mary Kay's life will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Minister Charlie Soden officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the through the funeral home. Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 10, 2019