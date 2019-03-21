Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Mary Lou Barella


1941 - 2019
Mary Lou Barella Obituary
Mary Lou Barella

Fort Wayne - Mary Lou Barella, 77, passed away on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Coventry Meadows in Fort Wayne, Indiana, following an extended illness.

She was born on Sunday, June 15, 1941, in Waterbury, Connecticut, the daughter of Raymond C. and Hildreth (Weigold) Grady. Mary earned her Master's Degree in Elementary Education from Kent State and was a teacher for twenty years. Following that, she served as a case worker for the state of Indiana for sixteen years.

Mary enjoyed knitting, reading, and loved children, foster parenting, and being involved with the community. She was awarded the Myra Jean Loux award in 2007 for her commitment and love she showed as a foster parent and adoptive mother. Mary was very selfless and was loved dearly by those around her.

Survivors include her children, Derek (wife, Heather) Berella, Wheaton, Illinois, Aren Barella, Muncie, Indiana, Darcy Barella, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Katherine Barella, Muncie, Indiana; six grandchildren; and one sister, Pat Toro.

She was preceded by her parents; her husband, Richard Barella; and one brother, Peter Grady.

Services to honor Mary's life will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304, with Jack Anderson officiating.

Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Motivate Our Minds, 2023 East Highland Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or www.motivateourminds.org.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
