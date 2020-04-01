|
Mary Lou Clark
Muncie - Mary Lou Clark, 86, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, March 31, 2020 at Morrison Woods.
She was born December 5, 1933 in Muncie, the daughter of Horton L. and Elizabeth K. (Williamson) McDowell. Mary Lou was a very proud 1951 graduate of Burris Schools and was a Ball State Dining retiree. She married Wayne H. Clark in 1952. She attended the Garden at Gethsemane United Methodist Church, was a member of the Red Birds and Red Hat.
She loved to spend time at her lake house in Warsaw and socializing with friends and family. She kept in close touch with her fellow Burris graduates.
Surviving are two sons, Carey Clark (wife, Cathy) of Albany and Craig Clark (wife, Kim) of Warsaw; four grandchildren, Craig Clark (wife, Tracy) of Fort Recovery, OH, Cary Clark of Albany, Whitney Clark (Pat Lambert) and Curtis Clark, both of Warsaw; four great-grandchildren, Jakob and Kyra Clark of Fort Recovery, OH and Madison and Camron Morris, both of Warsaw; two brothers, Michael L. McDowell (wife, Jean) of Warsaw and Keith L. McDowell of Bradenton, FL; three sisters-in-law, Rachel Johnson of Muncie, Shirlene Emrick (husband, Steven) of Yorktown and Lucille Segal of Reynolds; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, Wayne H. Clark on November 22, 2015; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
There will be no services and cremation will take place.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the , Midwest Affiliate, Memorial & Tributes Program, 3816 W. Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL, 60674.
The family of Mary Lou would like to extend a special thank-you to her Morrison Woods family who provided such excellent and compassionate care.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmorruary.com
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020