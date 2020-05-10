|
Mary Lou Moore
Muncie - Mary Lou Moore, loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, joined the Lord's angels in heaven when she passed away peacefully surrounded physically and spiritually by her family May 2, 2020, at Westminster Village.
She was born July 21, 1941, in White Salmon, Wash., to John Bert Purnell and Daisy Elaine (Alcorn) Purnell. Mary grew up in Muncie and attended Muncie Central High School before marrying Robert Lee Moore on Jan. 5, 1959. The couple met while playing with other friends in 1953, but didn't go on their first date until December of 1958. Although they dated for less than a month, their blessed marriage lasted for 53 years -- until Bob's death April 5, 2011. The couple always attributed their lasting love to a special prayer said over them during their vows.
Mary began her married life by joining Bob in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he was stationed on a submarine. After two years, the couple moved to Norfolk, Va. Other stops included Guam, San Diego, Calif., Long Beach, Calif., Millington, Tenn., Bremerton, Wash., Moncks Corner, S.C., and back to Norfolk before returning to Muncie for good in 1976.
She dedicated her life to caring for her family, often serving the dual role of father and mother due to Bob's frequent naval deployments. But her loving efforts weren't relegated to those in her home. She taught neighbor children to read, was a Cub Scout den mother, served as a teacher's assistant, and provided emotional and financial support to family and friends in need. She loved giving and receiving hugs and was especially fond of telling people "I love you Moore" on social media. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and cribbage, making doll houses and crafts, gardening, embroidery, flea markets and going to the casino. And she absolutely adored her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sons, Bob (Gwen) Moore and James (Vickie) Moore of Muncie, and daughter, Mary (John) Kostakos of Beaverton, Ore.; grandchildren, Katie, Bobby (Sarah) and Jacob Moore, Nickie (Brandon) Roberts, Marybeth Pierce, Tyler Pierce and Natalie Moore, and Shellie (Sam) Monsivais and Marie Kostakos; brother, John (Janice) Purnell of Smyrna, Tenn.; sisters, Joyce Brenner of Noblesville and Cathy Hicks (Mark Young) of Indianapolis; sisters-in law, Ann Moore of Mission Viejo, Calif. and Charlotte (Dennis) Mahan of Hesperia, Calif.; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bob; her parents, Bert and Elaine Purnell; a brother, Roland; brothers-in-law, Clyde Hicks, Dick Moore, Ben Moore and Russell Johnson; sisters-in-law, Faye Johnson and Lenna Colell; and special friends, Nancy and Bill Davis.
The family offers sincere appreciation to the staff at Westminster's Abbey Court, as well as the staff at Kindred Hospice, for their loving, thoughtful and dedicated care.
Services for Mary will be Friday, May 15, 2020, at Parson Mortuary, 801 W. Adams St., Muncie, IN 47305. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15. Due to current restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in attendance at any one time. A service limited to immediate family will follow. Burial will then take place at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Published in The Star Press from May 10 to May 12, 2020