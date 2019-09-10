|
|
Mary Lou Sutter
Decatur - Mary Lou Sutter, 92, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Adams Woodcrest in Decatur.
She was born on December 27, 1926 in Ridgeville, Indiana, to the late Thelma Morgan. She was united in marriage to Charles Sutter and preceded her in death in 2001.
Mary was a Ridgeville High School graduate of 1944. She was a Postmaster for 9 years in Hoagland. Mary and her husband, Charles owned and operated the Nine Mile Saw Mill for many years. Following her husband's death, Mary and her daughter, Kathryn, operated the Mill for another 2 years.
She enjoyed reading…any type of book.
Mary is survived three grandsons, Matthew Cole of Decatur, Dave (Emily) Cole of Fort Wayne, and Charles Sutter of Redkey, Indiana; and five great-grandchildren, Riley Cole, Keegan Cole, Cooper Cole, Carson Cole, and Zoe Jensen.
She is preceded in death by a son, Larry Sutter and daughter, Kathryn Cole.
In accordance with Mary's wishes cremation was selected and internment will take place at a later date at Deerfield Cemetery, Ridgeville, Indiana.
Preferred memorials can be made to donor's choice.
Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 10, 2019